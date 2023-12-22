Matt Duchene with a Spectacular Goal from Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks
Matt Duchene (Dallas Stars) with a Spectacular Goal from Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks, 12/21/2023
Matt Duchene (Dallas Stars) with a Spectacular Goal from Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks, 12/21/2023
Jason Fitz is joined by NFL Draft expert Connor Rogers as the duo do an early deep dive into the 2024 NFL Draft. Fitz and Connor spend some time discussing Connor's New York Jets and who's to blame for their utter failure of a season (Joe Douglas?) before diving into this year's loaded draft class. Fitz and Connor discuss the two uber-talent wide receivers, Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye (and how the top three picks will shake out) and more before finishing off with a few of their favorite prospects to watch for in the first round. Later, Fitz is joined as always by the great Michael Lombardi to get a former GM's perspective on the latest stories around the NFL. Fitz and Michael go back and forth on the Buffalo Bills and whether they could still win the AFC East, the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins facing off this weekend in a battle of good-not-great and why Brock Purdy deserves the MVP award.
Rams vs. Saints in Week 16 should have huge implications for the playoff race in the NFC.
“It’s a combination of everything.”
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The Hall of Fame class will be revealed during the Final Four in April.
Kenny Pickett is set to miss his third consecutive game since his ankle surgery
Fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down some of the best plays for the Week 16 Sunday daily fantasy slate.
The Colts running back has missed three games due to the surgery on his thumb
Chase suffered the injury during Saturday's win over the Vikings.
We hope your lineup is full of auto-starts for the fantasy semifinals, but if it's not, consider these potential sleeper picks from Scott Pianowski.
In today's edition: Joel Embiid's historic season, the Top 10 classes after National Signing Day, re-drafting the NFL QBs of the last five years, and more.
It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 16. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams.
Everyone has their own unique story, but few NFL players have one as remarkable as Brandon Aubrey's.
The Bills are very much alive in the AFC East race.
The future was looking a bit bleak for the Buckeyes ahead of the early signing period. But good news arrived early Wednesday for Day and Co.
Smith could be the latest star Ohio State wide receiver.
King Large and Jack Small will lock down the left side of our line for QB Air Noland and RB Juelz Goff.
Injuries are affecting Cleveland's current situation, but as a bona fide playoff contender, the franchise will take a measured approach to the Feb. 8 trade deadline.
How unbelievable has Raheem Mostert's season been? Jorge Martin dives deep into the running back's unexpected monster year for fantasy.
Barcelona's financially motivated friendly on Thursday in Dallas only highlights the club's unending search for new streams of revenue instead of long-term stability.