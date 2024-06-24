Matt Dolinsky wins 2024 BCGA Match Play Championship

Matt Dolinsky won the Berks County Golf Association’s 2024 Match Play championship on Sunday at Reading Country Club with a 1-up victory over Josh Anderson.

For Dolinsky, who won the Berks County Public Links championship in 2006, 2009 and 2010, 2021 and 2022, winning the Match Play championship was special for both himself and the family members who got him involved in the game around Berks County over 30 years ago.

“I’ve been doing this since I was 14 or 15 and actually at this same event in 2004 I was in a championship match and I had another gentleman beat me,” Dolinsky said. “It means a lot. My parents and my grandparents played golf every weekend and I used to go to golf courses with them.

“They started me in tournaments and, maybe just for them, I’m happy to say I won one Berks County (BCGA) tournament for all the efforts that they put in.”

Dolinsky’s efforts culminated with a clutch birdie putt from about 10 feet out on the 345-yard, par-4 18th hole after Anderson two-putted for par. Dolinsky, who was seeded third, advanced to the final after defeating Owen Wisner on hole 20 earlier Sunday morning, while Anderson defeated Peyton Moyer 8 and 7 in the other semifinal.

Following Sunday’s championship round, Dolinsky, 50, was approached and congratulated by a senior supporter who recalled playing with Dolinsky’s family when they were younger. As the two reminisced, Dolinsky found great pride in looking back on old times.

“A person from that time that can actually talk to me about those guys that aren’t here doesn’t exist,” Dolinsky said. “That probably will never happen again because I’m gonna be 51 and I was 13 or 14 when I met all those guys (local golfers). Those were guys that were in World War II, lived through the Depression and those people didn’t have anything. My grandfather’s brothers were all in the war, luckily none of them got killed and they were all golf lovers when they came back.

“Just to have that gentleman say something to me that brought me back to those guys was pretty cool.”

The next tournament on the BCGA schedule is the BCGA Berks Amateur Championship, which will take place July 1 and 2 at LedgeRock Golf Club.

The 2024 BCGA Junior Amateur Championship will be held on July 10 at Blackwood G.C., before the summer championship schedule concludes with the BCGA Partners Championship on July 20 and 21 at Berkleigh Golf Club.