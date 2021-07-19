Matt Dolinsky completes comeback with BCGA Publinks championship

Jul. 19—Matt Dolinsky was facing a five-shot deficit Sunday morning when he teed off for the second round of the Berks County Golf Association Publinks Championship.

That Dolinsky rallied to defeat Bill Schultz on the first playoff hole at Golden Oaks Golf Club is just the latest chapter of a comeback story that started about a year ago.

Dolinsky, won won his third Publinks title in 2010, was away from the game for about eight years before returning in time for last year's Publinks Championship on his home course, Galen Hall Golf Club.

The Publinks Championship is open to BCGA players who are not members of private golf clubs.

"I guess maybe it was good that I had a break," Dolinsky said. "My kids were playing sports and I was more focused on that than playing golf. I didn't want to miss any of that."

But Dolinsky said the oldest of his three sons got him back into playing golf last year. Dolinsky said he has worked hard to regain his game and made a giant step in his comeback when he bogeyed the first playoff hole and Schultz, the first-rounder leader, shot a double-bogey 6.

To get to the playoff, Dolinsky had to a shoot a second-round 70 after shooting a 75 Saturday for a 1-over 145 on the par-72 course. It tied for the lowest score of the tournament with Schultz, who shot 70 on Saturday before finishing with a 75 Sunday.

Henry Pilliod was the only other golfer among the 20 who finished the tournament to turn in a sub-par round. He shot a 71 Saturday, but finished with a 75 Sunday to finish one shot back in third place at 146.

"I thought I was going to have to shoot 3- or 4-under to have a chance," Dolinsky said. "I shot 2-under on the front nine but couldn't keep it up on the back nine even though I played pretty solid."

It was enough to force a playoff when Schultz three-putted on the 18th green, just missing winning the tournament when his par putt stopped inches short of the cup.

On the playoff hole, Schultz hit his drive out of bounds and was unable to match Dolinsky's 5 on the par-4 first.

The victory was an exclamation point on the yearlong comeback for the 47-year-old Sinking Spring resident.

"I'm definitely back to where I was," Dolinsky said. "I'm probably even a little better. Now I'm a little more mature mentally and I've grown to see things differently."

Dolinsky said he also took to working out, changing his diet and losing weight to improve his game. He has qualified for this year's Philadelphia Amateur and Pennsylvania Amateur.

Dolinsky will compete in the Pennsylvania Amateur at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore July 26-28.

"I'm just trying to get my game to the point where I can compete in those tournaments," Dolinsky said. "I've qualified before but now I want to be competitive."

Chris Haueisen of West Lawn won the first flight title with a 20-over 164, two strokes better than Kyler Zeller of Reading.