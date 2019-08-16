Matt DiBenedetto tops final Cup practice at Bristol
DiBenedetto, who learned this week he will be out at Leavine Family Racing at the conclusion of the 2019 season, led the way in final practice at 128.848mph.
was second on the speed charts but the session did not end the way he would have wanted. While lapping, he suffered a power steering failure and dropped fluid around the track.
"Just blew the power steering pump, blew the guts out of it," he told NBCSN. "Happened right in the middle of (Turns) 3 and 4 when you're fully turned left ... it was an instant kind of snap. Not sure what it did to my shoulder but I just needed a second.
"That stinks but at least we didn't hit the wall or nothing."
Blaney also topped the five lap, ten lap and 15 consecutive lap averages.
NASCAR decided to add an extra 12 minutes to the session following the track cleanup.
rounded out the top-five.
1
95
Toyota
88
14.892
128.848
2
12
Ford
53
14.962
0.070
0.070
128.245
3
10
Ford
69
14.964
0.072
0.002
128.228
4
9
Chevrolet
83
14.965
0.073
0.001
128.219
5
88
Chevrolet
53
14.971
0.079
0.006
128.168
6
42
Chevrolet
68
14.991
0.099
0.020
127.997
7
17
Ford
48
15.009
0.117
0.018
127.843
8
19
Toyota
71
15.036
0.144
0.027
127.614
9
3
Chevrolet
79
15.047
0.155
0.011
127.520
10
6
Ford
83
15.048
0.156
0.001
127.512
11
14
Ford
53
15.098
0.206
0.050
127.090
12
8
Chevrolet
68
15.162
0.270
0.064
126.553
13
22
Ford
116
15.165
0.273
0.003
126.528
14
20
Toyota
77
15.176
0.284
0.011
126.436
15
34
Ford
92
15.195
0.303
0.019
126.278
16
18
Toyota
59
15.198
0.306
0.003
126.253
17
1
Chevrolet
84
15.198
0.306
0.0
126.253
18
11
Toyota
99
15.201
0.309
0.003
126.229
19
37
Chevrolet
65
15.204
0.312
0.003
126.204
20
4
Ford
85
15.230
0.338
0.026
125.988
21
21
Ford
76
15.254
0.362
0.024
125.790
22
41
Ford
84
15.257
0.365
0.003
125.765
23
32
Ford
34
15.257
0.365
0.0
125.765
24
43
Chevrolet
60
15.284
0.392
0.027
125.543
25
2
Ford
105
15.291
0.399
0.007
125.486
26
24
Chevrolet
72
15.297
0.405
0.006
125.436
27
38
Ford
62
15.30
0.408
0.003
125.412
28
48
Chevrolet
92
15.326
0.434
0.026
125.199
29
47
Chevrolet
55
15.336
0.444
0.010
125.117
30
13
Chevrolet
85
15.376
0.484
0.040
124.792
31
51
Chevrolet
19
15.474
0.582
0.098
124.002
32
53
Chevrolet
9
15.639
0.747
0.165
122.693
33
36
Ford
50
15.649
0.757
0.010
122.615
34
54
Ford
18
15.656
0.764
0.007
122.560
35
00
Chevrolet
57
15.682
0.790
0.026
122.357
36
52
Chevrolet
51
15.881
0.989
0.199
120.824
37
77
Chevrolet
36
16.0
1.108
0.119
119.925