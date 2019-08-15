Matt DiBenedetto out at Leavine Family Racing after one season

After enjoying the best season of his NASCAR career, Matt DiBenedetto is on the hunt for a new ride again.

The Leavine Family Racing driver announced on social media Thursday morning that he will be leaving the team after the 2019 season.

Through 23 races of his fifth consecutive season in NASCAR’s premier series, DiBenedetto is a career-best 23rd in the points standings with the first two top-five finishes in Cup (fourth at Sonoma and fifth at New Hampshire). He has posted four top 10s in the past eight races, which is twice as many top 10s as he had in 140 starts over the past four seasons.





DiBenedetto was informed Tuesday of the team’s decision. He had been signed to drive the No. 95 Toyota last October in what originally was announced as a two-year deal after he left Go Fas Racing.

He is likely to be a candidate for Front Row Motorsports’ No. 38 Ford, which is being vacated by the full-time retirement of David Ragan.