Matt DiBenedetto guests on NASCAR America presents MotorMouths at 5 p.m. ET

Today’s episode of NASCAR America presents MotorMouths airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Rutledge Wood will be joined by Kyle Petty and special guest Matt DiBenedetto, named Tuesday to replace the retiring Paul Menard for the 2020 season with Wood Brothers Racing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In addition to discussing this weekend’s NASCAR Cup playoff-opening race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Matt and the guys will be taking fan calls at 844-NASCAR-NBC or reach out on Twitter via #LetMeSayThis.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.