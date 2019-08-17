Matt DiBenedetto finishes second - 'I'm not done yet'

Matt DiBenedetto finished a heartbreaking second-place in Saturday’s Bristol Night Race, falling agonizingly close just days after being informed he will not return to the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota in 2020.

DiBenedetto took command just before Lap 400 (of 500) and appeared to have the car to beat in the waning laps. But Denny Hamlin, who drives the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, came alive under the lights. He tracked down DiBenedetto’s No. 95, passed him cleanly with 10 laps to go, and pulled ahead to win.

“Do whatever you need” was the command over the scanner to DiBenedetto, but he would not get close enough to Hamlin‘s car to attempt to move him. The No. 95 car led a race-high 93 laps.

“I wanted to win so bad for these guys, for this team,” an emotional DiBenedetto said after the race. ” … We got tight after the deal with (Ryan) Newman when he came up into us. Congrats to Denny. He raced hard.

“I’m trying not to get emotional but it’s been a tough week. I just want to stick around. I’m not done yet. I’m here to win.”

Joe Gibbs Racing and Leavine Family Racing have an alliance together, so it was in effect two teammates battling for the lead. Mike Wheeler, the crew chief for the No. 95, served as Hamlin’s crew chief from 2016-18.

“I’m so sorry to Matt DiBenedetto and Mike Wheeler. I hate it. But I have to give it 110%,” Hamlin said immediately after climbing from his car.

