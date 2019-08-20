Matt DiBenedetto drives his No. 95 Toyota Camry to second-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway

Matt DiBenedetto crossed the finish line second in the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday. It’s DiBenedetto’s third top-five finish of the season.

Denny Hamlin finished out front in the race, with Brad Keselowski placing third. Kyle Busch brought home fourth place, followed by Chase Elliott to round out the top five.

Kyle Larson won Stage 1 with his teammate Kurt Busch winning Stage 2.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

DiBenedetto earned 41 points over the weekend, giving him 438 on the year. He ranks No. 22 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points standings.

The fifth-year driver did not earn any playoff points this week and still is in search of his first playoff points of the season.

DiBenedetto qualified in the seventh position at 128.460 mph. He led once for a total of 93 laps but relinquished the lead for good after Lap 488.

DiBenedetto still is looking for his first career win but owns two top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.

There were 39 cars in the field and the race endured eight cautions and 61 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag, there were 23 lead changes.

With Hamlin driving his Camry to victory for Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 877 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 850. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 814 points on the season.

Matt DiBenedetto Driver Page | Get Matt DiBenedetto Gear | Race Center