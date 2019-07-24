Matt DiBenedetto drives his No. 95 Toyota Camry to fifth-place finish in Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Matt DiBenedetto crossed the finish line fifth in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Sunday. It's DiBenedetto's second top-five finish of the season. Kevin Harvick brought home the win in the race, with Denny Hamlin taking second, and Erik Jones placing third. Kyle Busch came away victorious in Stage 1, and […]

Matt DiBenedetto crossed the finish line fifth in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Sunday. It’s DiBenedetto’s second top-five finish of the season.

Kevin Harvick brought home the win in the race, with Denny Hamlin taking second, and Erik Jones placing third.

Kyle Busch came away victorious in Stage 1, and Aric Almirola finished out front in Stage 2. Each driver earned 10 bonus points for their efforts.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

DiBenedetto earned 32 points over the weekend, increasing his total to 329 on the year. He ranks No. 24 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series overall standings. DiBenedetto did not earn any playoff points Sunday and remains on the hunt for his first playoff points of the season.

The fifth-year driver qualified in seventh position at 135.990 mph.

DiBenedetto still is looking for his first career win, but boasts one top-five finish and six finishes in the top 10.

There were 37 cars in the field and the race endured nine cautions and 48 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 14 lead changes.

With Harvick driving his Mustang to glory for Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford added 40 points. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 727 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 713. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 675 points on the season.

Matt DiBenedetto Driver Page | Get Matt DiBenedetto Gear | NASCAR SHOP