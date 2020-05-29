Matt DiBenedetto drives No. 21 Ford Mustang to 15th-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Matt DiBenedetto finished 15th in the Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Thursday.

DiBenedetto’s result added 30 points to his season total.

DiBenedetto started in fourth position and led 10 laps in the race, holding the lead a total of two times. The sixth-year driver has accumulated four top-five and 13 top-10 finishes in his career.

Thursday was DiBenedetto’s ninth career start at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Though he’s completed six of those races, he has never finished inside the top 10 at the track.

The Grass Valley, California native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting 22 spots higher than his career mark of 26.4 and completing the race nine places ahead of his 24.5 career average finish.

DiBenedetto competed with a field of 40 drivers on the way to his 15th-place finish. The race endured seven cautions and 37 caution laps. There were 14 lead changes.

Chase Elliott earned the win in the race, and Denny Hamlin finished second. Ryan Blaney placed third, Ricky Stenhouse Jr secured fourth, and Kurt Busch finished off the top five.

After Joey Logano won the first stage, Alex Bowman drove the No. 88 car to victory in Stage 2.

Matt DiBenedetto Driver Page | Get DiBenedetto Gear | Race Center