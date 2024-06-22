Matt DiBenedetto disqualified after No. 38 team's lug-nut violation at New Hampshire

The No. 38 RSS Racing Ford for driver Matt DiBenedetto was disqualified after Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race after the car was found with three unsecured lug nuts on the right-rear wheel at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

DiBenedetto had driven to what was initially credited as a 17th-place finish in Saturday’s SciAps 200. The three unsecured lugs, however, were violations of Sections 8.8.10.4 (Tires and Wheels) and 10.5.2.5 (Safety Penalties and Penalty Options) in the NASCAR Rule Book for the Xfinity Series.

DiBenedetto, who started a season-best 10th in Saturday’s race, was dropped to last place in the 38-car field.

No other issues were found in post-race inspection, confirming Christopher Bell’s overtime victory in Saturday’s 203-lap event.