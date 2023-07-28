Matt Daniels says it’s a “kicking competition” between Joseph and Podlesny

When the Minnesota Vikings opened training camp, it seemed unlikely they would move away from Greg Joseph as their starting kicker.

Over two seasons with the Vikings, Joseph has developed into a reliable leg nearly automatic within 50 yards. Despite struggling past 50 yards last season (Joseph missed six kicks from this range), it seemed like the Vikings were well-positioned in the three specialist areas.

However, if special teams coordinator Mike Daniels’s comments are any indication, the Vikings have opened up a kicking competition. According to Sam Ekstrom of Locked On Minnesota, Daniels said it is a “kicking competition” between Joseph and undrafted rookie Jack Podlesny.

ST coordinator Matt Daniels speaking at #Vikings camp. Insists it is very much a “kicking competition” between Greg Joseph and Jack Podlesny. — Sam Ekstrom (@SamEkstrom) July 28, 2023

Podlesny was a standout kicker at the University of Georgia and quickly bloomed into one of the country’s most reliable legs. Over three seasons, Podlesny made around 80% of his field goals, including a career-high 83% last season.

With training camp still in its infancy, it’s possible that Daniels is just trying to keep Joseph motivated. However, it is something to watch as we head towards preseason.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire