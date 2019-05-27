Matt Damon meets the Stanley Cup and learns a new rule

INDIANAPOLIS — Before waving the green flag for the biggest race in the world, Boston sports fan Matt Damon received an introduction to a hallowed trophy from another pro sport.

The actor enjoyed a visit with the Stanley Cup, which his Bruins will be vying to capture when they battle the St. Louis Blues at 8 p.m. Monday night in Game 1 of the NHL’s Stanley Cup Finals.

“Am I allowed to touch it? Wow,” Damon said.

He then briefly tried to lift it before a quick admonishment that “You can only do it when you win.”

“Oh, that’s fair,” Damon said, adding. “Let’s go Bruins! Come on!”

Watch Damon’s introduction to the Stanley Cup in the video above or by clicking here.