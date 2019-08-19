Matt Crafton finishes seventh at Bristol Motor Speedway

Matt Crafton placed seventh in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway, adding 42 points to his season total.

Crafton now sits at at No. 5 in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series standings with 2053 points. He’s posted six top-five finishes in 2019.

Brett Moffitt came away with the victory in the race, with Chandler Smith following in second, and Ross Chastain placing third. Stewart Friesen brought home fourth place, followed by Grant Enfinger in the No. 5 spot.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Chastain won Stage 1 with Moffitt winning Stage 2. Both drivers picked up 10 extra points for their efforts.

Crafton qualified in 11th position at 124.832 mph.

The Tulare, California native has collected 14 career victories, 115 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 269 races.

There were 32 cars in the field and the race endured 12 cautions and 73 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag, there were nine lead changes.

With Moffitt driving his Silverado to victory lane for Maurice Gallagher Jr., Chevrolet added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 635 points, followed by Chevrolet in the No. 2 spot with 621. Ford sits at No. 3 with 565 points on the season.

Matt Crafton Driver Page | Race Center