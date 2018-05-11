Matt Crafton fastest in Camping World Truck practice at Kansas

Matt Crafton posted the fastest lap in Friday’s lone practice session for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Kansas Speedway. Crafton had a lap of 177.626 mph.

He was followed by Myatt Snider (176.200 mph), Brett Moffitt (176.165), Kyle Busch (176.039) and Stewart Friesen (175.999).

Noah Gragson ran the most laps at 44. He was eighth on the speed chart at 175.251 mph. Ben Rhodes had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 173.533 mph. Gragson was next at 171.792.

The opening Truck practice was canceled because of morning rain.

Truck qualifying is today at 5:05 p.m. ET. The race is at 8:30 p.m. ET.

