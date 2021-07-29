Matt Coward-Holley shoots his way to men’s trap bronze

Matt Coward-Holley won shooting bronze for Great Britain in the men’s trap at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 26-year-old shot 33 of 40 in the final to replicate the third place secured by Ed Ling at the Rio Games five years ago.

The Chelmsford shooter had arrived in Japan as one of the favourites for gold as the world and European champion but could not match the Czech duo of Jiri Liptak and David Kostelecky.

Liptak won gold and Kostelecky claimed silver after a dramatic shoot-off for the Olympic title.