Matt Corral's Ole Miss pro day highlights
Watch highlights from quarterback Matt Corral's Ole Miss pro day. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Watch highlights from quarterback Matt Corral's Ole Miss pro day. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Bears signed free agent fullback Khari Blasingame and free agent offensive lineman Dakota Dozier to one-year contracts, the team announced. Dozier, 30, spent the past three seasons with the Vikings. He has appeared in 76 games with 27 starts over seven NFL seasons with the Jets and Vikings. The Jets drafted him in the [more]
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spent Tuesday at Liberty’s Pro Day workout to watch quarterback Malik Willis perform and they were back together again in Oxford, Mississippi on Wednesday. It was Ole Miss’ Pro Day this time and Matt Corral was the quarterback who was the center of attention. [more]
Julian Edelman's reaction the Tyreek Hill trade between the Chiefs and Dolpins likely echoes the feelings of many football fans.
The Jets didn't offer a first-round pick for Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill but their package was more valuable than the one sent by the Dolphins.
Deion Sanders revealed which NFL teams skipped Jackson State Pro Day in an instagram video.
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are two of the most notable people in the world that have yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Both stars have received much criticism from those who support the ...
Jimmy Garoppolo's options are narrowing after the Colts landed Matt Ryan on Monday. Here are the most likely landing spots for the former Patriots quarterback as the 49ers seek to trade him.
Cap space was a factor in the Robert Woods trade, but it wasn't the only reason the Rams sent him to the Titans
Jimmy Butler apparently tried to challenge Erik Spoelstra to a fight on the bench during a timeout.
The Chiefs telegraphed future moves when they traded Tyreek Hill, and Star columnist Sam McDowell is on board — for more reasons than football.
Skip Bayless believes the New York Giants absolutely must trade for QB Baker Mayfield, who would "light up New York City."
Joey Harrington has experience playing with the Atlanta Falcons. He offered some sage advice for Marcus Mariota.
It’s been a rough week for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has gone from being unquestioned starter in Cleveland to unequivocal odd man out. Through it all, we’ve noticed one important factor. His current and former Cleveland teammates have been a non-factor. They’ve said nothing in support of Mayfield. Not a word. Not a peep. [more]
Here's a look at the Super Bowl odds for the 2022 NFL season, including favorites to win each division.
Lions mock draft watch: What happens if Malik Willis goes No. 1 overall?
#Chiefs GM Brett Veach and HC Andy Reid provided statements on the trade of star WR Tyreek Hill.
The last thing Augusta National officials want is Mickelson to drive down Magnolia Lane knowing the circus that was coming with him after recent comments.
Ash Barty, the world No 1 female tennis player, has announced her retirement from the sport with immediate effect fewer than two months after winning the Australian Open.
Jordan Spieth shrugged and offered his signature grin. “It was a weird, weird hole,” he said.
Ira Winderman: Udonis Haslem was just physically restrained from going after Jimmy Butler, with Butler pointing back heatedly. Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat What's the buzz on Twitter? Ira Winderman @ IraHeatBeat Haslem clearly seething. Has remained ...