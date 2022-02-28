One of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft won’t be throwing during the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Matt Corral will not throw until later this month. Corral has been recovering from an ankle injury he suffered while playing for Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl on January 1.

Corral resumed throwing in the last couple of weeks, but will continue to work out on his own before the school’s Pro Day workout on March 23.

Corral joins Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Sam Howell, Desmond Ridder, and Carson Strong as the leading quarterback prospects for this year.

Matt Corral won’t throw at Scouting Combine originally appeared on Pro Football Talk