Matt Corral rallies Stallions into UFL Championship Game

The Birmingham Stallions scored 28 straight points on Saturday to vanquish the Michigan Panthers, 31-18, in the USFL Conference Championship game.

The victory moves the Stallions into their third straight title game. They won a pair of USFL championships and now will face the winner of Sunday’s San Antonio Brahmas-St. Louis Battlehawks clash in the UFL championship.

The victory was not easy. Birmingham fell behind 18-3 and starting quarterback Adrian Martinez was having an off-day.

Coach Skip Holtz inserted Matt Corral and everything changed in the Stallions’ favor.

THE STALLIONS TAKE THE LEAD 🔥 And for the first time today the @USFLStallions have the lead! 🐎 pic.twitter.com/nSRcNdLMiv — United Football League (@TheUFL) June 8, 2024

Corral, an Ole Miss star and Carolina Panthers draft pick, was 9-of-11 for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the comeback.

“I am just blessed and fortunate to have the opportunity to coach such a group of fantastic young men.”@USFLStallions Head Coach Skip Holtz talks after Birmingham’s Conference Championship win pic.twitter.com/8mUjVxlxz6 — United Football League (@TheUFL) June 8, 2024

BACK TO BACK TO BACK CHAMPIONSHIP APPEARANCES 🐎 pic.twitter.com/Zv68CFKPau — B2B CHAMPIONSTALLIONS 🏆🏆 (@USFLStallions) June 8, 2024

