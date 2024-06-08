Advertisement
Breaking News:

Dornoch upsets crowded field to win 156th Belmont Stakes

Matt Corral rallies Stallions into UFL Championship Game

barry werner
·1 min read

The Birmingham Stallions scored 28 straight points on Saturday to vanquish the Michigan Panthers, 31-18, in the USFL Conference Championship game.

The victory moves the Stallions into their third straight title game. They won a pair of USFL championships and now will face the winner of Sunday’s San Antonio Brahmas-St. Louis Battlehawks clash in the UFL championship.

The victory was not easy. Birmingham fell behind 18-3 and starting quarterback Adrian Martinez was having an off-day.

Coach Skip Holtz inserted Matt Corral and everything changed in the Stallions’ favor.

Corral, an Ole Miss star and Carolina Panthers draft pick, was 9-of-11 for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the comeback.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire