Matt Corral racks up 436 total yards as Ole Miss routs Louisville

Despite being without their head coach due to COVID-19, the Ole Miss Rebels started their 2021 campaign with a blowout win over Louisville, and their quarterback led the way with an impressive performance.

Matt Corral threw for 381 yards and a touchdown, and added 55 yards and another score on the ground in the 42-23 victory Monday night.

Corral is one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft class, and he proved he should remain in that conversation moving forward.

