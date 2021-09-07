Matt Corral racks up 436 total yards as Ole Miss routs Louisville

Matt Corral vs Louisville: 🔷 22-32

🔷 436 Total Yards

🔷 2 TDs pic.twitter.com/POdMYurM3j — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 7, 2021

Despite being without their head coach due to COVID-19, the Ole Miss Rebels started their 2021 campaign with a blowout win over Louisville, and their quarterback led the way with an impressive performance.

Matt Corral threw for 381 yards and a touchdown, and added 55 yards and another score on the ground in the 42-23 victory Monday night.

Corral is one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft class, and he proved he should remain in that conversation moving forward.