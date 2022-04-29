Four players who attended the 2022 NFL draft did not hear their names called during Thursday night’s first round.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean and Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon remain in the green room for Friday’s Day 2 of the draft.

This year’s draft was widely viewed as a weak one for quarterbacks, but it was surprising that only one quarterback, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, was selected in the first round. Corral and Willis are still waiting to be selected.

Five of Dean’s Georgia teammates were taken, but he hasn’t been selected yet. Most mock drafts didn’t have Gordon as a first-round pick, so he can’t be overly surprised that he’s still waiting.

The Buccaneers have the 33rd overall pick and first in tonight’s second round, so they’ll have their pick of the players available — and the opportunity to spend all day fielding trade offers.

Matt Corral, Malik Willis, Kyler Gordon, Nakobe Dean remain in the NFL draft green room originally appeared on Pro Football Talk