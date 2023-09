There's another quarterback on the open market.

Matt Corral has cleared waivers after the Patriots let him go from the exempt/left squad list on Monday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Corral had joined New England off waivers after Carolina cut him at the end of August.

A 2022 third-round pick out of Ole Miss, Corral was sidelined by a foot injury for his rookie year. He was 28-of-47 for 249 yards with an interception in this year’s preseason.