Matt Coombs leaves Oregon to become defensive coordinator for UC Davis

Oregon is losing a defensive analyst.

According to Matt Coombs' Twitter account (and his newly changed Twitter handle), the Oregon defensive analyst is headed to UC Davis, where he will join Dan Hawkins' staff as defensive coordinator.

"Thank you to Oregon football, Coach Cristobal and Andy Avalos for a memorable season," Coombs said in the post. "I am fired up to work as the new defensive coordinator at UC Davis."

Thank you to @oregonfootball, @coach_cristobal and @AADucksDC for a memorable season. I am fired up to get to work as the new Defensive Coordinator at UC Davis! @UCDfootball pic.twitter.com/33EdYKDdyn — Matt Coombs (@Coach_CoombsUCD) January 20, 2020

Before joining Oregon's staff in 2019, Coombs was slated to serve as Eastern Oregon's defensive coordinator.

Coombs' stint in Eugene was short-lived. The Washington State native joined the Ducks coaching staff last offseason as defensive analyst after four seasons with Boise State Football. He worked primarily as a defensive special assistant and a defensive quality control assistant.

