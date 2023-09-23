Matt Ciryak makes plays on offense, defense, special teams to lead Highland past Barberton

GRANGER TWP. — It is not uncommon for Highland senior Matt Ciryak to make an impact in a football game in a variety of ways.

Ciryak, an All-Ohio selection last season in Division II, was at it again Friday night when he contributed on offense, defense and special teams to lead Highland to a 35-7 win over visiting Barberton in a Suburban League American Conference game.

Ciryak caught two touchdown passes, blocked a field goal and grabbed an interception.

Highland's Ben Fearn, left, and Peyton Janickas, right, congratulate Matthew Ciryak after he caught a touchdown touchdown against Barberton Friday in Granger Township.

"Matthew can impact a game in so many different ways, whether it is returning a punt, intercepting a pass as a corner or making a big play as a receiver," Highland coach Mike Gibbons said. "He is like having three kids in one with his ability to play in all three phases. Tremendous athlete, tremendous kid, and he really showed up in a lot of ways tonight."

Ciryak finished with four receptions for 107 yards.

"I love playing both sides of the ball and I love helping the team out," Ciryak said. "We have all grown up together and it is such a brotherhood."

Ciryak played center for two years as a youth football player, and has grown into a 6-foot-4, 200-pound teenager.

"I definitely hit a growth spurt and have gotten faster," Ciryak said. "I have been working in the weight room and grinding with my guys."

Highland's Casey Myser runs for a gain against Barberton in the first half of the game at Highland High School Stadium in Granger Township.

Highland (5-1, 3-0) also ran the ball effectively on offense with senior Evan Grant, sophomore Casey Myser, senior Johnny Siliko and senior quarterback Peyton Janickas.

Grant ran for 101 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Myser totaled 97 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, and caught one pass for 43 yards.

Janickas ran for 73 yards on 13 carries and Siliko contributed 58 yards and a touchdown on three carries.

"Anytime we can all contribute like that is great," Gibbons said. "Credit to the guys up front. They really paved the way. The kids running the ball did a tremendous job. I am proud of the entire offense."

The muscle up front was provided by senior linemen Ben Fearn and Brodie Davis, junior linemen Carson Noonan, Brady Bendau and Ben Coyne, senior tight end Tommy Shondel and junior tight end Caleb McKeen.

"Our offensive linemen are huge," Myser said. "Barberton is a great team with a great defensive line, but our offensive line blocked amazing all night."

Highland High football runs past Barberton for fifth win in a row

Highland quarterback Peyton Janickas dives over Barberton's Noah Dehart during the first half Friday night at Highland High School Stadium.

Highland built a 14-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. Myser opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run, Ciryak caught a 90-yard touchdown pass from Janickas and sophomore kicker Carson Kwiatkowski made his first two of five extra points.

"Peyton threw a great ball and I had to do my job and catch it," Ciryak said of the 90-yard TD.

Ciryak's blocked field goal came between the first two TDs.

Highland senior Chase Crutchley snagged an interception in the second quarter and Grant ran for a 2-yard TD.

Barberton's Angelo Harper makes a catch over Highland's Timmy Wallace before racing to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half Friday night at Highland High School Stadium.

Barberton (3-3, 2-1) trimmed its deficit to 21-7 by halftime with senior Dominic Wilson throwing a 37-yard touchdown pass to senior Angelo Harper and senior Kamran Walton making an extra point.

Highland extended its lead in the third quarter with a 37-yard TD run by Siliko and a 3-yard TD pass fro to Ciryak. Hornets senior Jack Howard added a sack that dropped Barberton for a 19-yard loss in the third quarter.

Barberton put together four drives that went inside Highland's 20 and did not score.

"This was a great team effort," Ciryak said. "Everybody played really good."

Gibbons was pleased with the defensive efforts of Ciryak, Crutchley, Noonan, junior Ryan Zywiec and seniors Logan Waddell, Jack Capotosto and Timmy Wallace.

Barberton's Donte Swain, Jr. pulls on the jersey of Highland's Casey Myser as he races for yardage after a first-half catch Friday night in Granger Township.

"We got better as a team playing Hudson in Week 1," Gibbons said. "No one wants to lose a game, but it is what it is and you learn from it. You want to see progress throughout the season and you try to keep getting better so that you are playing your best football at the end of the year when it comes time for the playoffs."

Janickas completed 6 of 7 passes for 183 yards.

Wilson completed 11 of 25 passes for 225 yards and ran for 91 yards on five carries. Harper finished with four catches for 100 yards and senior Kenneth Larry had four catches for 97 yards.

"We played very well after preparing all week in practice," Grant said.

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal and is on Twitter at @MBeavenABJ.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Matt Ciryak leads Highland High School football past Barberton