Matt Chazanow chosen as new voice of the Wolfpack, replacing Gary Hahn

Matt Chazanow is the new voice of the Wolfpack, N.C. State athletic director Boo Corrigan and Learfield’s Wolfpack Sports Properties announced Thursday.

Chazanow will serve as the Wolfpack’s director of broadcasting and play-by-play announcer for football and men’s basketball. He was chosen from over 150 applicants.

“I’m so excited to welcome Matt Chazanow as our new ‘Voice of the Wolfpack,’” Corrigan said in a Thursday news release. “Chaz understands that this role isn’t only about calling games, but about bringing special moments and memories to Wolfpack fans of all ages. While he is a very talented radio announcer, he will also be a great representative of our university, our brand, and our culture.”

Corrigan also thanked Chazanow’s predecessor, Gary Hahn, for his 34 years of service, acknowledging Hahn’s significant contribution to Wolfpack history.

Chazanow is from Westfield, N.J., and joins N.C. State after serving as director of broadcast operations for Learfield at Washington State since 2015. There, he was the play-by-play voice for football, basketball and baseball. He also hosted coaches’ shows, created multimedia content, coordinated with sales staff and assisted with donor relations.

Chazanow has also been a national play-by-play voice for Westwood One Radio and Learfield, covering the ACC and SEC in everything from football, basketball and baseball to NCAA women’s basketball..

He also has North Carolina ties. Chazanow managed network broadcasts for eight schools as Learfield’s senior network manager based out of Winston-Salem. He began his broadcasting career with High Point University women’s basketball.

“I am so thrilled for this incredible opportunity,” Chazanow said in a news release. “The passion and power of the Pack is renowned in college athletics and to be entrusted to take the baton from Gary Hahn and tell the stories of N.C. State is truly humbling. I can’t wait to get started.”