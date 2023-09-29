Matt Chapman's solo homer (16)
Matt Chapman crushes a solo home run down the right-field line, doubling the Blue Jays' lead over the Yankees to 2-0 in the 4th inning
Matt Chapman crushes a solo home run down the right-field line, doubling the Blue Jays' lead over the Yankees to 2-0 in the 4th inning
Aaron Judge is now the first Yankees player ever to record multiple three-home-run games in a single season.
The Colorado safety had a tackle go very wrong against Oregon.
Bryce Harper lit up umpire Ángel Hernández after he was called out on a checked swing Thursday.
It's nearly tee time for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's what you need to know.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
The 31-year-old opened up about his perspective on retirement earlier this month.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
The 2023 season looks grim indeed for the Chicago Bears, but better days could be just a few months in the future.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Kate Madziuk delivers her picks for players she feels will disappoint in Week 4.
Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is the most sacked quarterback in the FBS. Up next is USC.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Fantasy bounce-back stories are a theme our analysts expect to emerge from Week 4. What else are they predicting?
NASCAR will run on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis oval in 2024.
Jaylen Waddle missed last week’s blowout win over the Broncos after he took a hit to the head against the New England Patriots in Week 2.
We've got another intriguing collection of games on tap this week in college football.