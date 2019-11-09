Matt Chapman, Nolan Arenado win Platinum Glove Awards

For the second year in a row, Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman and Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado were each awarded a Platinum Glove. Gold Glove Award winners were announced last week; from among them, one player in each league is selected as the best overall defensive player for the Platinum Glove.

For Chapman, it’s his first Platinum Glove. For Arenado, it’s his third, having also won it in 2017 alongside the Twins Byron Buxton.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Chapman, 26, was rated as 18 runs above average according to Baseball Reference. That contributed heavily to his 6.7 WAR and helped the Athletics claim the first of the two AL Wild Card slots.

Arenado, 28, also has seven Gold Gloves to his name. Baseball Reference only pegged him at nine runs above average. FanGraphs’ UZR was kinder to him, putting him at 10.3 for the second-best mark among third basemen behind Chapman (14.8).