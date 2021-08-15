Matt Chapman makes insane Willie Mays-style diving catch vs. Rangers

How?! Chapman makes insane Willie Mays-style diving catch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman was scheduled to have a day off on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, but he was forced to play with Elvis Andrus on paternity leave and Josh Harrison still nursing an injury.

And thanks to that combination of events, we might have witnessed the catch of the year from the two-time Platinum Glove Award winner.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Rangers utility man Brock Holt popped a ball down the left field line. For most left fielders and third baseman, that ball might have dropped. But not with Chapman roaming the left side of the field for the A's.

Chappy is absolutely insane 😲 catch of the year?? pic.twitter.com/W7y6Dcn8VG — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 15, 2021

Chapman went Willie Mays-like, turning his back to the infield, and with a diving swipe, made perhaps one of the best catches you will see this season.

Just ... how? Insane.

Off days are rare for Chapman, who has played in 114 of the 117 A's games this season. With Andrus and Harrison unavailable, fans got to see the wizardry of the Gold Glove third baseman. Lucky us.

The catch wasn't the only impact Chapman had on the game.

Chapman hit his 15th home run of the season in the top of the second inning and then connected for his 16th homer in the seventh inning. He was able to accomplish all of that with former Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre in attendance, after he was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame before the game.

What’s better than that?

Chapman continues to impress with his glove, but this could easily be one of the best defensive plays of his career … and there are many to choose from.