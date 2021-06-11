Matt Chapman makes great leaping catch on 105-mph line drive

Chapman makes great leaping catch on 105-mph line drive originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

You know what they say: “Chappy is as Chappy does.”

OK, they literally don’t say that, but Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman continued to show why he has earned two Platinum Gloves with this amazing play Thursday night.

In the top of the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals, Chapman made this catch against six-time All-Star Salvador Perez.

Just watch:

Too early to give Chappy the Platinum Glove?? pic.twitter.com/7mYQjOPilB — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 11, 2021

The line drive registered at 105.5 mph off the bat of Perez and Chapman made it look easy.

Chapman continues to show why he's among the best third basemen in MLB. The way he’s able to show off his range, especially at a home park that has tons of foul territory, proves if you want to hit the ball on the left side of the field against the A’s … don’t.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger told NBC Sports California back in April he lets his teammates know to stay away from that side of the field when playing the A’s.

Additional advice?

“Yeah, hit up the middle,” Bellinger said with a laugh.

Chapman continues to impress with his glove. File this under “Thing you love to see.”