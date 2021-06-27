Matt Chapman disappointed with Athletics' walk-off loss to Giants

Chapman disappointed with A's tough walk-off loss to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In a long battle that lasted late into the night, the Giants beat the Athletics 6-5 in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the 10th inning at Oracle Park. San Francisco now has won the first two games of the Bay Bridge Series.

It was a tough loss for Oakland.

“It sucks definitely losing that game,” A's third baseman Matt Chapman said. “It’s been a fun two games considering the atmosphere -- it’s nice to play in front of fans and I know how excited the Bay Area gets for this series and we’re excited. We’re playing the team that has the best record in baseball for a reason. That’s a good team over there. They’re a lot like us where they’re going to scratch and claw and fight until the very end.”

Chapman’s confidence was high throughout the game. He hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to give the A's a two-run lead. It silenced a packed crowd and extended his hitting streak to 14 games.

The confidence wore off when the bullpen got involved. A’s pitchers walked seven total on Saturday night, with the relievers yielding four of them.

“That’s baseball, sometimes things don’t go your way, but going down, losing the series first two games like that definitely sucks,” Chapman said. “You want to get that win in front of the home fans, but tomorrow’s a big game and we got to show up and find a way to win that game tomorrow.”

The back-and-forth nature of Saturday's game between the two teams was a continuation of the tough battles in the series over the years.

“Both games have been really tight,” Chapman said.

Chapman said he always expects these matchups to be close.

“It just sucks to lose,” he added.

Chapman does, however, know his team very well, and this is a situation they’re used to being in. This was the team that started the season 0-6, then went on a 13-game winning streak.

“I know everybody on our team, we’ve played together long enough to know that we play 162 games there’s going to be stretches where your reach tough games or you drop a few in a row,” Chapman said. “I think everyone on our team knows regardless, of what’s happened over this last week, we’re still in a really good spot. The Astros took first place away from us, but there’s a lot of baseball left to be played and I think that we always seem to finish strong so we’re in a really good spot and I think everyone’s on the same page saying, ‘You know what, we got to take this one, take the loss and come back tomorrow and win.”