Matt Chapman bizarrely ruled out on replay in Athletics-Twins game

Alex Didion
·1 min read
Chapman bizarrely ruled out on replay in A's-Twins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

MLB's interesting new replay system did not appear to benefit the Athletics once again on Sunday.

As Matt Chapman dove into second base in the second inning at Target Field, he collided with Minnesota Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons. The veteran infielder tried to tag Chapman through his legs, but did not appear to apply a tag.

MLB replay officials disagreed, upholding the ruling on the field and sending Chapman back to the dugout.

A's manager Bob Melvin and the rest of the A's dugout understandably were frustrated, as this isn't the first time replay has appeared to favor an Oakland opponent.

This Elvis Andrus play at the plate also was ruled out, and Melvin was ejected after voicing his frustrations with the on-field umpires.

RELATED: Donaldson opens up on cherished memories with Melvin, A's

Ramon Laureano later made a throw to the plate that got Jorge Polanco out to end the third inning, but it was overturned by replay, leading to a fiery response from the outfielder.

The A's still managed to get a run on the play, but would have been in much better position in the second inning if the call had been different. 

