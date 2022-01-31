Matt Cavanaugh will not return to Jets next season

One of the coaches who worked closely with Jets quarterback Zach Wilson during his rookie season will not be back with the team for Wilson’s second year.

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that senior offensive assistant Matt Cavanaugh will not remain with the team.

Cavanaugh joined the Jets last summer after the death of Greg Knapp, who was set to work with Wilson as the team’s pass game specialist, in a bicycle accident. Cavanaugh had been a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for a variety of teams over the last two decades, but had been out of the game before joining the Jets last year.

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese remain on the staff and the Jets could add another experienced coach to help develop Wilson in the months to come.

