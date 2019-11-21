Matt Cassel: Tom Brady 'has the right to be upset' with Patriots offense

Tom Brady couldn't hide his frustration after Sunday's game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Even though the New England Patriots were victorious and improved to 9-1 on the year, Brady clearly was displeased with his offense's continued struggles. On the latest episode of Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast, former Pats backup QB Matt Cassel explained why Brady has every right to be frustrated with the current state of affairs.

"He has the right to be upset, and when he's upset it's because he's ultra-competitive," Cassel said. "The struggles that they've consistently had don't seem to be going away, and I know that once you get to a certain point in the season, you're expecting things to turn around and for you guys to start to roll. There's an expectation level that he has, that the offense has, that that building has had for a long time about putting up points and they haven't been able to achieve that this year.

"It's probably a different mode of thinking and ideology in terms of when you're going out on the field, now that defense is controlling the game for you. But at the same time, that offense is used to putting up points each and every day and their biggest struggles have been in the red zone. So there's a ton of frustration when you think that the level of play should be higher and it hasn't been."

Brady and the Patriots will look to make some strides offensively on Sunday when they go up against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium. They may find themselves shorthanded yet again, as wide receivers Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett were non-participants in Wednesday's practice due to injury.

Curran and Cassel also discussed the Patriots' first-round draft selections over the last few years, Rob Gronowski's "big announcement," Antonio Brown's apology to Robert Kraft, and more. . .

