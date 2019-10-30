Matt Cassel: Tom Brady will play with 'Patriots or nobody' next season

Tom Brady's future with the New England Patriots is up in the air, but his former backup thinks otherwise.

Matt Cassel joined Tom Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast to discuss TB12's future in New England, among other things, and he doesn't seem too worried about Brady playing for anyone but the Patriots.

"His legacy with the New England Patriots, what they've been able to accomplish, the dynasty that Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have built here is something that obviously they take great pride in and it's an unbelievable, remarkable accomplishment," Cassel told Curran. "And the fact of the matter is, for him to start over on any of these teams you're discussing, he's not going to a team that's a non-contender and just say it's not about the money, it's not about anything other than the fact that if he wants to still play, it's probably going to be with the Patriots or nobody. Because the fact is, why would he go and be that guy that goes somewhere else in a rebuilding year? He's not going to put himself through that. We're talking about him being frustrated with the 8-0 New England Patriots. Can you imagine if he goes to Jacksonville and you have a different environment completely?"

"It's a very challenging scenario to go from Bill Belichick and that system and Josh McDaniels and understanding and having a method to another organization that does it completely opposite."

Cassel notes there may only be one scenario in which Brady moves on from New England -- and it entails taking another member of the organization with him.

"The only time I could possibly see him, maybe ever, and I'm talking a one percent chance, is if [Pats offensive coordinator] Josh McDaniels would go somewhere [as head coach] to a team that has a lot of pieces in place in which he knows the system, he's comfortable with the offense and everything else," Cassel said. "He'd possibly go do that, but that is so far removed from what I think could possibly happen."

While Brady has been rather non-committal about his future as others continue to speculate, he says he's most concerned with bringing a seventh Super Bowl title to New England above anything else.

