Matt Cassel tells a great story about Bill Belichick calling out Tom Brady in film sessions

In discussing the sometimes complicated relationship between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick - an unprecedented quarterback-coach pairing that spans 20 years - former Patriots backup QB said a key has been Brady never getting special treatment.

On Pregame Live, Cassel recalled, "I remember going into those meetings and we'd go in and watch the film and there'd be a missed throw or something like that and he would specifically call out Brady in a meeting to let everybody know, he's not above it. So it sent a clear message to the team that everyone's going to be held accountable."

