Matt Cassel shares crazy story about Todd Haley coaching him on Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Todd Haley's career as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs certainly wasn't a boring one, and former quarterback Matt Cassel has a story to prove it.

Haley and Cassel both arrived in Kansas City before the 2009 season. Cassel had just signed a free agent contract with the Chiefs after a successful 2008 campaign filling in for an injured Tom Brady on the New England Patriots, while Haley was coming off a successful run as Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator.

Cassel played for nine different head coaches in his 14 NFL seasons. He's seen a lot of crazy moments on the sidelines, but one involving Haley stands out above the rest.

Check out Cassel's insane story, as told Monday night on "Patriots Pregame Live", in the video below:

Wow, that's one wild story.

Unfortunately for Haley, his tenure in Kansas City lasted less than three seasons. The Chiefs fired him during the 2011 campaign when they had a 5-8 record in December. He went 19-26 as Chiefs head coach and made one playoff appearance.

Cassel played one more season with the Chiefs before spending the final six years of his career with five different teams.