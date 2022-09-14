Matt Cassel on how Patriots can beat Steelers, what's going on with Kendrick Bourne

Cassel: Keys to a Pats win vs. Steelers, making sense of Bourne saga and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Every week is a new week in New England. They change their game plan from opponent to opponent. So regardless of how things went on offense against the Miami Dolphins last Sunday, they're going to look at the Pittsburgh Steelers and formulate a game plan based on where they think they can succeed.

What might that game plan look like?

They have to stay ahead on down and distance and eliminate the miscommunications up front. I’d also love to see them get the run game going more. They had four or five runs that resulted in negative yards last Sunday, and this was a strong point for them last season.

It needs to be a strong point now, because that will set up play-action. They weren't heavy in their play-action game in Week 1, but I think that’s something they can use more, and part of that is being able to run the ball effectively. Play-action is more effective when you’re running the ball well and sucking up the linebackers at the second level.

We could see more quick passes, as well. Any time you face a dominant pass-rushing group, you're trying to get the ball out of your hands. Hopefully you can screen them a little bit to keep them off balance.

But again, the biggest key to success against a good pass rush is establishing the run.

If you're in third-and-long situations, the pass rush can pin its ears back and come after the quarterback. So the Patriots have to win on first and second down to set up favorable third down situations. They can’t play this game from behind.

If they succeed in the running game, they can wear the defense down and give themselves a run-pass option instead of making themselves more one-dimensional.

Communication will also be key.

Even without T.J. Watt, the Steelers have guys who can get after the passer. They have good blitz packages and they're going to challenge you on the perimeter. They'll bring secondary pressure.

So, you've got to be totally dialed in. If you're Mac Jones and the offense, you've got to be aware of your hot routes and your sight adjustments, and the offensive line has to have great communication before the snap.

What's going on with Kendrick Bourne?

The Bourne situation is more puzzling to me than anything. We're not in that building every day, so I don't know if there was a period where they lost confidence in him because of his performance on the field. I don't know if it has something to do with his approach or his attitude.

Wide receivers coach Troy Brown mentioned Bourne had an up-and-down offseason and that he’s working through some things. So, maybe it’s a confidence issue. Maybe it’s drops. As Bill Belichick always says, practice execution becomes game reality, so if he fell out of favor because of that, I can understand it.

But he was so productive last year, and I thought he would be another go-to guy this year, just like he was last year. It just so happened that he made the only explosive play against Miami, so maybe that earns him a little more time.

Does Mac Jones have any agency in getting Bourne more run?

It’s a tough situation. For a second-year quarterback to feel like he can dictate the terms of who's going to play, especially when you've got a head coach like Bill Belichick with his level of experience – that’s tough. There's a reason why it might make sense to them for Bourne not to play, but not to us.

So, while you as a quarterback might feel a certain way, it's hard to see Mac Jones pressing the issue and saying "Hey, we need to get this guy on the field."

What’s more important to a QB: Great coaching or great talent?

There’s no substitute for talent in this league. You can get by with a lot more when you have talented players who are just superior in terms of creating matchup problems.

There are some coaches who are really good play-callers or really good teachers. But when you can get the ball in somebody’s hands and they can break a tackle and go 60 yards, that's special. Take Derrick Henry, for instance. I don't think the Tennessee Titans are extraordinary. But when you have a guy as special as Derrick Henry and you can run the ball effectively, that's what opens up the rest of those guys.

So, talent can overcome coaching a lot of times.

Prediction for Patriots vs. Steelers

Patriots 20, Steelers 17. I think the Patriots’ defense will show up. The Steelers had four interceptions against Joe Burrow and still should have lost that game, and they also won’t have T.J. Watt. So I think defense steps up and the offense scores just enough points to win.

Editor's Note: Matt Cassel played 14 years in the NFL as a quarterback, including four with the Patriots from 2005 to 2008. He serves as an analyst for NBC Sports Boston, appearing on Pre/Postgame Live, as a guest on Tom Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast every Thursday, and as a columnist each week during the season.