Matt Cassel played on six different teams during his 14-year NFL career, so he's had his fair share of different teammates.

But one particular teammate that stands out to the ex-New England Patriots backup QB is former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant.

Cassel was Bryant's QB for nine games on the 2015 Cowboys squad, one of those being a matchup late in the season vs. the Washington Redskins. Before Sunday's Pats-Cowboys game on Patriots Pregame Live, Cassel told a great story about how he got on Bryant's nerves in that Redskins game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I give him credit. He's the ultra competitor," Cassel said of Bryant. "But if you're talking about a wide receiver that fits that mold of kind of that prima donna 'I'm going to go out and I want the ball,' that's him.

"Great example of this would be, we're playing the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football. It's early in the game, first quarter and the next thing I know they're bringing a big blitz. I tried to get the ball out quick to Cole Beasley. Couldn't do it, but I didn't throw it to Dez. Dez thought, obviously, I should've thrown him the football.

"With that being said, we come over to the sideline. I'm sitting on the sideline and I see Dez. He's taking off his shoes and he is hot. He's hot that I won't throw him the rock. And I'm sitting there and I'm looking at my coordinator Scott Linehan and I said 'Scott, I think we've got a problem. Our starting X receiver is taking off his shoes and we still have three quarters to play.' Thank God he came back in and made a few big plays down the stretch. Maybe he was just stretching out his feet, but I really think he was mad at me."

Watch the full video above to hear the full story.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

How Matt Cassel once ticked off former Cowboys teammate Dez Bryant originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston