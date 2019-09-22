Matt Cassel details how the Patriots trolled Rex Ryan for his foot fetish

Matt Cassel seemingly has a great story from his time with the Patriots every week.

Before the Patriots dominated the Dolphins 43-0 in Week 2, Cassel talked about the team's decision in 2007 to change their mind on resting starters and go for a perfect season. Ahead of New England's showdown with their division rival New York Jets, Cassel shared another gem about former head coach Rex Ryan's foot fetish.

During Ryan's time leading the Jets, he made headlines feuding with the Patriots and backed it up in 2010 when New York took down New England in the Divisional round. Another story that helped define Ryan's tenure in New York was his apparent foot fetish.

As Cassel detailed on NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Pregame Live, Wes Welker saw an opening to make fun of Ryan before a regular-season matchup and he took it. The former Patriots wide receiver made just about every foot reference he could when answering questions at a press conference.

According to Cassel, Welker conspired with former linebacker/special teams ace Larry Izzo to poke fun at Ryan.

"You have to give a lot of credit to Larry Izzo," Cassel said. "Those two conspired on this thing and Larry was feeding (Welker) lines, and it was just beautiful stuff."

After the Jets fired Ryan, he spent less than two seasons as the head coach in Buffalo. He hasn't made a return to coaching, but if he does the trolling is sure to come back.

