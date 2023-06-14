The Steelers averaged 146 rushing yards per game in their nine post-bye games in 2022 and they won seven of them, so it’s not surprising that they’re trying to double down on what they did well in the second half of last season.

Guard Isaac Seumalo joined the team as a free agent and they traded up to make tackle Broderick Jones their first-round pick in April. Former Georgia tight end Darnell Washington was a third-round pick after impressing as a blocker in college and offensive coordinator Matt Canada said all of those moves fit with the team’s desire to live up to the identity they created down the stretch.

“I think our identity was pretty clear the last nine games,” Canada said, via Steelers Depot. “We ran the ball really well. We were physical. You saw who we drafted, who we acquired. I don’t think there’s any question about what our identity’s gonna be. I think we wanna run the football, we wanna be physical, we wanna be a good team that throws the ball down the field and take advantage of what the defense gives us. And so I think our identity has been well known and we’ll stay at where we’re at.”

If the run game can be effective, it will open up more options with play action in the passing game while also allowing the Steelers to possess the ball while their defense gets refreshed on the sideline. That approach worked well to close out last season and the Steelers will be looking for a longer stretch of success this time.

Matt Canada: I think our offensive identity became pretty clear late last season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk