Matt Canada: There's nothing wrong with fans' passion

During Monday's game against the Browns, Steelers fans at Acrisure Stadium loudly chanted "Fire Canada" — referring to Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator, Matt Canada.

Head coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged the chants earlier this week, saying he appreciates the fans’ passion.

In his own media session on Thursday, Canada said that he was "made aware" of the in-game chant.

"Obviously, I was working, we had a tough play," Canada said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. "There’s not one ounce of lack of confidence in the players that I have, or lack of confidence of the coaches that I have. We’re going to play better. We’re going to get it right. We’re not putting out on the field what we expected to do in those two games.

"The fans want us to win. They want us to play better, so there’s nothing wrong with their passion in those things. And obviously, we’re not going to — Mike T says it all the time, we’re not running away from it. We expect to be better. We’re going to be better. I firmly believe that. So, until we do that, obviously there’s going to be frustration. [There’s] more frustration with our guys because we’re not happy with what we’re putting on tape and putting on the field. So, we’ll continue to work and we’ll get it right and we’ll get it better. I firmly believe that."

Despite netting -7 yards in the fourth quarter, the Steelers won on Monday — largely because the defense scored two touchdowns. Through two games, Pittsburgh ranks No. 31 in total yards and is dead last with just 24 first downs.

We’ll see if the team can start to put some of the offensive struggles behind it when Pittsburgh plays Las Vegas on Sunday Night Football this weekend.

