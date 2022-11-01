Matt Canada “not privy” to his future: I feel pretty good about doing my job

The Steelers are two days into their off week, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada remains in his job. That likely means the Steelers will not make a coaching move this week.

During his Tuesday media session, Canada acknowledged his family and friends hear calls for his firing.

But he does not appear concerned about his job status.

“I’m just working every day,” Canada said, via Chris Adamski of triblive.com. “I feel pretty good about doing my job and getting this thing where we want it to be and getting it fixed. That’s what I’m doing.”

The second-year coordinator was asked if the Steelers had given him assurance he will remain in his job.

“I’m not privy to those,” Canada said. “I commented last week. I’m not naïve. My job is I call the plays, and if they don’t work, everybody can talk about why they don’t work. So, that’s all I’m focusing on, our players, and we have to win some games.”

The Steelers are last in the NFL in scoring at 15.0 points per game. They are 28th in total offense at 298.8 yards per game and last in yards per play (4.7).

