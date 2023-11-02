Matt Canada will call Steelers' plays from the sideline tonight

Matt Canada, the Steelers' much-criticized offensive coordinator, will be calling the plays from a new perspective tonight against the Titans.

Canada will call plays from the sidelines, rather than from the coaches' box, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

It's unclear why the Steelers are making that change, but they may hope Canada can improve his play calling with closer communication with head coach Mike Tomlin, quarterback Kenny Pickett and the rest of the players.

Canada has been perhaps the NFL's most-discussed assistant coach this season, and most of that discussion has been around the Steelers' offensive struggles and the perception that Canada is to blame for them. Tomlin has resisted calls for Canada's firing.