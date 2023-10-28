Matt Campbell talks about Iowa State entering a month of November with something on the line.
Upsets can emerge where we least expect them, so we'll have our eye out for major surprises in Week 9.
Fury was dropped for just the seventh time in his pro career, but was able to win enough rounds to stay undefeated against the former UFC champion who was making his boxing debut.
Will Leger ran into the end zone untouched after Muhlenberg blocked the kick.
Green injured his ankle during a pickup game ahead of training camp.
Clemson has suffered back-to-back regular season losses for the first time since 2011.
Ramsey is reportedly expected to start, but the CB denied a similar report recently.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Javon Baker dropped a catch that could have set up a touchdown and the ball somehow ended up in Bishop's hands.
These are not the Celtics who failed in their attempt to erase a 3-0 Eastern Conference finals deficit against Miami.
This is truly weird behavior from ESPN.
The PGA Tour said neither player placed bets on tournaments where they were participating.
Former Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was fired in January for alleged computer access crimes.
The 49ers have more to worry about than just a losing streak.
It's the crossover episode you didn't know you needed! Joining Matt Harmon for our weekly fantasy viewer guide episode is his partner in crime at Reception Perception James Koh. Harmon and Koh tell you which games you need to binge, stream, and skip in Week 8.
Evidence continues to mount against Michigan, including a video from the team's win over Stroud and Ohio State last season.
The former VP of football analytics for the Jaguars had previous stops with the Ravens and Dolphins, too.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down tonight's matchup with lineup advice and what to watch for.
Georgia enters the toughest regular-season stretch of its championship run without its key weapon.
The Bills and Buccaneers both have urgency for Thursday's game.