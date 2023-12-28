Matt Campbell says Iowa State preparing for AutoZone Liberty Bowl like 'away game'

Iowa State football is prepared for a unique environment on Friday afternoon at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

The Cyclones (7-5, 6-3 Big 12) will face Memphis (9-3, 6-2 American Athletic Conference) in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Friday (2:30 p.m., ESPN). It's a rematch of the 2017 Liberty Bowl matchup and a situation where Iowa State will face Memphis in a neutral site game at Memphis' own stadium.

"You can't control some of the factors that kind of come your way, but what you can control is yourself," Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said at his Thursday morning press conference. "And we try to put a lot of time and effort into those things. But obviously a really talented Memphis team who's played a lot of really great football at home. And so it'll be a really good challenge for this team."

Iowa State is 4-2 on the road this season, including a win over Kansas State in the snow on Nov. 25. Campbell said the Cyclones will approach Friday's game like a road game.

"Naturally, going to a bowl game sometimes you look at it as an away game anyways," he said. "So I think in a lot of ways, you kind of try to replicate that process."

On Thursday, Campbell talked about his team's improvement from a 1-2 start to a 7-5 record and bowl game appearance. The Cyclones lost to Iowa and Ohio in the first few weeks of the season, but they rebounded after the rocky start thanks to in part to improving play from freshman quarterback Rocco Becht and freshman running back Abu Sama III, who rushed for 276 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Kansas State.

And there will be some familiarity between the two teams on Friday. Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield spent a few months as a consultant at Toledo when Campbell was the head coach in 2014, and Campbell said he's followed Silverfield's career ever since.

"I think Ryan just brought energy and certainly just brought great football intelligence to our football program at the time. We were fortunate, because we had a really good football team. But Ryan's experiences in the NFL and some of his own experiences I think were an asset to our football program," Campbell said. "It's been fun to watch Ryan grow."

