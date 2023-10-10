Matt Campbell praises Iowa State offensive lineman Jake Remsburg
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell had nothing but praise for Jake Remsburg, who was suspended for the first six games due to an NCAA gambling investigation.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast breaking down Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops’s attempt to get more money in his program through NIL donations.
The WNBA Finals' super-team showdown is paying ratings dividends.
Each team sits at 1-4 and has some enticing players it could trade. That group might include Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Juwan Howard underwent heart surgery last month and was expected to be out while recovering for four to six weeks.
Rintaro Sasaki is the first elite prospect to skip the Nippon Professional Baseball. He'll continue his career at an American college instead.
Coaches don't usually encourage penalties, but this one might have saved the game.
A Monday night miracle that didn't come through, a backup QB losing yards on the team's final play — it's time for Jorge Martin to bring out the bad beats from Week 5.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season!
Yes, the 49ers' roster is a juggernaut. Yes, Kyle Shanahan is a really good coach. But sometimes the best evaluation doesn't come from one of football's millions of data points. It comes from people who usually know better.
Van Jefferson will get a fresh start with the Falcons after seeing very little playing time with the Rams in 2023.
The two-time defending national champions routed the Wildcats 51-13.
Prescott is one of the highest-paid, most talented and most prominent players in the NFL. He's also developing a big game problem, specifically against the San Francisco 49ers.
The 2023 NHL season opens with a can't-miss tripleheader event. Here's what you need to know.
Bob Costas jumped into action when he heard a fellow diner begin to choke.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski recaps a monster week for tight ends in his latest receiver analysis.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in June players would not be allowed to wear specialty jerseys during warmups because it has "become a distraction."
After a remarkable run through the regular season, the Baltimore Orioles are staring at a swift exit from the MLB postseason.
Yahoo Sports tags along with the most powerful person in college football for two games in Texas as the conference gets ready to welcome two new juggernauts into the fold.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The entire Carlson crew flew to Las Vegas on Monday night for the Raiders' game against the Packers — which finally pit Daniel and Anders against each other.