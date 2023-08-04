Matt Campbell: ‘Just because a young person makes a mistake, don’t give up on him’

AMES — Iowa State football hosted its annual media day on Friday, but several of the questions revolved around off-field issues related to the Cyclones.

Media day took place the same week it was made public that seven current or former Iowa State and Iowa athletes — including Hunter Dekkers — were charged in a gambling probe. Dekkers, who took over starting quarterback duties for the 2022 season after Brock Purdy graduated, faces the potential loss of permanent eligibility because of the allegations.

Campbell opened his press conference with a statement about the allegations, and he addressed why there were only seven players made available for interviews.

“This is an ongoing NCAA and an ongoing legal investigation,” Campbell said. “The reality of it is, we are just not allowed to talk about any of those things to you, so from that end, I apologize.”

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, shown in July at Big 12 media days in Texas, addressed the ongoing gambling investigation and more at Friday's ISU media day in Ames.

Dekkers is the only current Iowa State football player who has been named in the gambling probe. Reserve offensive lineman Dodge Sauser, who was named in the investigation as well, has left the program voluntarily, according to a school spokesperson.

Former Cyclones defensive lineman Enyi Uwazurike is also among the former/current Cyclones and Hawkeyes charged with tampering with records. He is accused of placing wagers on two games in which he played for Iowa State in 2021.

Jirehl Brock’s status remains up in the air at media day

Iowa State senior running back Jirehl Brock was not among the seven players made available during media day, despite returning from an injury at the end of the 2022 season and having played in the spring game.

When asked about the running backs group in general, Campbell shared that Brock is the only running back on the roster who hasn’t practiced. When asked if he could elaborate on why Brock hadn’t participated, Campbell stated only that “we have guys that don't practice for different reasons.”

Matt Campbell’s reaction to the gambling investigation

“I think that my only reaction is we know that reality of that situation, currently, is it’s an ongoing investigation,” Campbell said.

“We don’t know anything more than that ... Just because a young person makes a mistake, don’t give up on him, you continue to love and care for him and help them through, whether it’s going really good or whether they’re going through tough times.”

Campbell maintained his stance that he could not talk about details of the ongoing investigation.

He also did not specify whether the limited number of players and absence of assistant coaches at media day Friday were related to the probe. Campbell said he felt like it should be him talking and that the focus should remain on football.

Campbell also stated that Iowa State is a young team with “a lot of new faces” and that every decision that is made has to be “for the betterment of the team” and “to protect our football team.”

Gambling investigation leaves questions about who will be the Iowa State starting quarterback

With Dekkers sitting out fall camp and potentially facing the loss of his eligibility, there is no clear answer about who the Cyclones’ starting quarterback could be, and Campbell did not provide any details about whether there is a clear frontrunner.

Iowa State has a few options.

Redshirt freshman Rocco Becht appeared in three games last season, which maintained his redshirt status. His most extensive experience came in the season finale against TCU, in which he played 29 snaps and completed 7-of-13 passes for 65 yards.

Rocco Becht could be Iowa State's starting quarterback in 2023.

Ankeny High alum JJ Kohl enters the mix as a true freshman. The 6-foot-7, 250-pound quarterback certainly has the frame to play at the college level and comes to Iowa State with a lot of “great, God-given ability,” according to Campbell.

“A lot of talent … a great passion for the sport of football, really great growth in spring ball,” Campbell said. “I think he’s really had a great summer.”

The Cyclones also added transfer Tanner Hughes, who comes to Ames as a junior. He has the most game experience — albeit at the junior-college level — of the three quarterbacks, with 143 passes completed for 2,193 yards and 23 touchdowns to just three interceptions last season at Butte College in California.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

