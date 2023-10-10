Matt Campbell on Jake Remsburg's return ahead of Iowa State's game against Cincinnati

AMES — After beating TCU at home last Saturday, Iowa State football boasts one of the better conference records in the Big 12.

But it hasn’t been an easy start to the season for the Cyclones, especially after a gambling investigation saw several Iowa State players either leave the team or have to deal with NCAA suspensions. One of those athletes, offensive lineman Jake Remsburg, will make his way back to the football field, possibly this weekend.

“Just have to be smart and (see where) he fits, what’s it look like?” Matt Campbell said about how much Remsburg will play on Saturday. “That line is starting to play good football. Jake is a guy that can play multiple positions for us. Having him back, getting preparing for a football team – that veteranness is big for our football team.”

More: Everything you need to know about Saturday's Iowa State football game vs. Cincinnati

Remsburg was suspended six games by the NCAA but has been with the program and practicing for the entire season, according to Campbell.

“We all think the world of Jake,” Campbell said. “He’s been such a great human in our football program over the test of time. He’s overcome multiple obstacles. I mean, every injury in the book during his career, and obviously the situation that happened this past spring.

“Jake’s handled everything first class. He’s always been resilient and tough. Just to get somebody with his veteranness back in this football program – he’s been with us the last 6-7 weeks back in practice.”

Even with a possibly-limited Remsburg, the Cyclones (3-3, 2-1 Big 12) will face another tough test this weekend when ISU travels to Ohio to face Cincinnati (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) in the first-ever matchup between the two teams.

The Bearcats have struggled since moving to the new conference but are the slight favorites over the Cyclones, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Here is what ISU coach Matt Campbell said on Tuesday.

More: Peterson: Iowa State football's bright future shined during one big play against TCU

Iowa State gets the running game going

The Cyclones have rushed for more than 150 yards in the last two games — after struggling to get to that number in the first four games. Iowa State racked up a season-high 215 yards against TCU, which was the most by the Cyclones in a single game since the 2021 season.

Eli Sanders led the way with 99 yards on 16 carries, both of which are career-high marks. True freshman Abu Sama scored his first career touchdown on a 55-yard run — the longest rush by a Cyclones player since Breece Hall. Cartevious Norton rounded out the ground success with 47 total rushing yards.

Campbell even toyed with the idea of putting Sanders and Sama on the field at the same time, when asked.

“I don’t know what that would look like,” Campbell said. “We’ll continue to evolve as those guys continue to evolve with us, but both those guys are playing really good football for us.”

More: Peterson: Now Iowa State football's mission is to build off Saturday's win against TCU

Which wins out: Better offense or better defense?

Iowa State averages 21.8 points per game, which is 13th out of 14 teams in the Big 12. Cincinnati averages 30 ppg, which is ninth in the conference.

The Cyclones have one of the better defenses in the league, holding opponents to an average of 21.7 ppg, and Iowa State is the only team in the conference to score a safety this season. Cincinnati, on the other hand, sits toward the bottom of the conference, allowing opponents to score 24 ppg.

Iowa State’s defense has been its most consistent unit this season, but there is still room for improvement based on the performance against TCU.

“It’s gotta be better,” Campbell said. “There were times where I didn’t think we tackled great. Now, you also have to tip your hat to who you’re tackling and you’re talking about a team that’s got elite team speed and really elite players.”

More: Check out these 5 numbers that told the story of Iowa State football's win over TCU

Rocco Becht continues to “grow forward,” according to Matt Campbell

Becht picked up most of his game experience last season in the game against TCU long after the outcome of the contest was decided. In that game, Becht threw an interception. This season, he's learned somewhat on the fly, and with each matchup, Campbell sees his quarterback’s confidence grow.

Here is what Campbell said about Becht’s decision-making and growth on Tuesday:

“The fourth-and-3, what’s ironic is that we actually ran the exact same play against TCU the year before and he threw an interception and it was a pick-six. Same play. His ability to go through the progression, ability to work through it and get there, I just thought it was huge.

“As we continue to grow forward, he is really passionate about making the right decisions. (Playing) Quarterback (isn’t) about making every throw; it’s about making the right decisions on every throw and I think you see the evolution of that starting to happen for Rocco.”

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Matt Campbell on Iowa State's Jake Remsburg, Cincinnati football