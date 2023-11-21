Matt Campbell on Iowa State's rivalry matchup with Kansas State, Kirk Ferentz's success

AMES — Following a loss at home to No. 7 Texas on Saturday, Iowa State football will go on the road to finish the regular season.

The Cyclones (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) will face No. 20 Kansas State (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) in their last game of the 2023 season, and it won’t be an easy matchup to end on.

Iowa State fell out of a multi-team tie for second place in the conference title race with the loss to Texas. The Wildcats, on the other hand, remain tied for second with Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. The Cyclones hold a 52-50 all-time advantage — with four ties — but Kansas State beat ISU, 10-9, at Jack Trice Stadium in 2022.

Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell knows the final game of the regular season, on the road against No. 20 Kansas State, will not be an easy one.

But, win or lose, this season is a win for a young, rebuilding Iowa State program.

“The growth of this football team has been transformational,” said Iowa State coach Matt Campbell on Tuesday. “It’ll all be defined by how we finish. There’s still eight incredible quarters for this football team to finish what it started.

“The one thing this group has done, literally every single game it’s played, is it’s grown and it's gotten better.”

And even ahead of Saturday's Big 12 rivalry matchup, Campbell — while discussing the pros and cons of hiring young head coaches and young offensive coordinators — took time to praise a different rival, one a bit closer to home.

“Sometimes experience is a great thing,” Campbell said. “You look at (Iowa State defensive coordinator) Jon Heacock, and he’s one of the best coaches in the country. We’re in a state where you’ve got Kirk Ferentz, one of the best coaches in the country.

“You can talk about age on both ends of the spectrum. Can you lead people, and can you do a great job of caring about people? I still think that matters.”

Big 12 expansion could mark the ‘end’ of some rivalry games

Campbell expects a close, physical game Saturday, on both sides of the ball. Statistically, the Wildcats are one of the stronger teams in the conference. But there is an added element with the storied rivalry between these two programs.

“It’s been right down to the end,” Campbell said. “It’s a physical football game. Usually, the team that plays with the most detail in the game wins the football game. For me, and for us, it’s another great challenge. Can you be that team for four quarters? You’re gonna have to be, especially on the road in this game.”

This game could mean a bit more as conference realignment changes the typical conference schedule for programs like Iowa State. The Cyclones won’t face Kansas State in 2027, disrupting a series that has been played every season since 1917.

“You’re talking to a guy that loves tradition,” Campbell said. “You love to play in these environments and these games and the respect that you have for the opponent because you know what they are and what they stand for. I love being able to have rivalries.”

Kansas State puts all the pieces together on offense and defense

The Wildcats’ offense averages 38.1 points per game, which is second-best in the Big 12.

Kansas State’s defense allows an average of 19.3 points per game, also second-best in the conference.

Running back DJ Giddens has recorded 961 yards and eight touchdowns on 164 carries. Treshaun Ward is a second reliable option on the ground, with 595 yards and four touchdowns this season. In terms of statistics, Will Howard is one of the league’s middle-of-the-pack quarterbacks, with 2,355 yards and 23 touchdowns.

The Wildcats’ stars on defense are numerous: Austin Moore, Khalid Duke, Nate Matlack, Jacob Parrish, Kobe Savage, Will Lee III, Desmon Purnell, and Brendan Mott, to name a few.

Injury updates on Jeremiah Cooper, Malik Verdon

Campbell provided injury updates on two members of the Cyclones’ defense: Jeremiah Cooper and Malik Verdon.

“Certainly huge for use to get Coop back (against Texas),” Campbell said. “I just feel like…the one area we’ve been kind of bit is in the secondary. With Coop back and Jamo, the experience he got, it gave us a great one-two punch.”

As for Verdon, who was hurt in the loss to Texas, Campbell said that it would come down to how he felt on game day but sounded positive that Verdon could be ready to go come Saturday.

“Malik’s situation…we’ll see where he’s at,” Campbell said. “It’s not a strain; it’s kind of a forearm deal.”

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Matt Campbell on Iowa State vs. Kansas State rivalry, Kirk Ferentz