Matt Campbell: Iowa State will need "really good football" from its defense against Kansas

AMES — Iowa State football beat Baylor on Oct. 28 to go 4-1 in Big 12 play and move into a first-place tie in the conference. The Cyclones share the top spot with four other teams (Oklahoma, Texas, Oklahoma State and Kansas State).

ISU prepares to face Kansas at home on Nov. 4, aiming to earn a 5-1 start against Big 12 competition for the first time since 2020 — the only time the Cyclones started with that conference record in school history.

It won’t be an easy matchup for Iowa State. Kansas (6-2, 3-2 in Big 12 play) boasts the third-best offense in the league, averaging 35.8 points per game. The Cyclones (5-3, 4-1 Big 12) do have the fourth-best defense in the league and hold opponents to an average of just 19.8 points per game.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is looking to see his program improve to 5-1 in Big 12 play on Saturday.

“With how Kansas plays, you need 11 guys playing really good football or you’re gonna be in big trouble,” ISU head coach Matt Campbell said about Iowa State’s defense going against the Kansas offense.

Here is what else Campbell discussed ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Jayhawks.

More: Everything you need to know about Saturday's Iowa State vs. Kansas football game

The Kansas running back duo and quarterbacks could present a challenge to Iowa State’s defense

The Jayhawks possess one of the best running back duos in the Big 12 between Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw.

Neal, a top-five running back in the conference, has 115 carries for 771 yards and seven touchdowns. He averages 96.4 rushing yards per game. Hishaw has fewer carries (80) and yards (488) but more touchdowns, with eight on the season.

In addition to Kansas’ stellar running backs, the Jayhawks have two quarterbacks who can produce with their legs — and there is still a question of who will get the start, Jason Bean or Jalon Daniels, who has dealt with a back issue and missed several games.

“No matter who it is, it’s elite speed at quarterback,” Campbell said. “They’ve got two elite quarterbacks, and two guys that have the ability to really challenge you in the running game at the quarterback position.

“We’ve played some mobile quarterbacks already this year, and you’ve got to hang your hat on some of that and do your best to simulate that in practice.”

Kansas redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean has stepped up in a big way with Jalon Daniels missing several games with an injury.

Massive improvements on the offensive line

At about this time during the 2022 season, Iowa State’s offensive line had allowed 15 sacks. In 2023, the Cyclones have allowed just six sacks, which is tied for sixth fewest in FBS.

For Campbell, that is a holistic statistic. Iowa State has allowed fewer sacks this season because of Rocco Becht’s quarterback play, the growth of the offensive line and how the tailbacks protect.

More: Peterson: Iowa State football's young players are all grown up now and in first place

“That group in general, that’s probably been the most impressive piece that’s accelerated faster than anything is the ability to protect the quarterback,” Campbell said. “When you talk (about) that number, it’s so much than, at times, the offensive line.

“Everybody has to be really good when you’re talking about protecting the quarterback, including the quarterback himself.”

Injury update on Jeremiah Cooper

The Iowa State safety suffered an injury during the Baylor game, but Campbell didn’t have specifics about Cooper’s injury during the postgame press conference. Campbell did state, at the time, that he believed it was nothing major.

More: Mailbag: Can Iowa State football reach the Big 12 championship game?

On Tuesday, Campbell shared that Cooper's status was still up in the air for the game against Kansas and that the Iowa State staff would need to evaluate him as the week went on.

“He was out there today,” Campbell said. “We’ll know a lot more probably by the time we get to game time. I’d say it’s 50/50 right now.”

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Matt Campbell looks ahead to Iowa State football's matchup with Kansas